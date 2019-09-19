Shaked calls on Gantz to join unity govt. under Netanyahu

New Right leader Ayelet Shaked called on Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and the other leaders of the left-wing parties to join a national unity government led by Binyamin Netanyahu.
"The people chose the right but not enough to form a government and so we will all compromise," Shaked said in a statement at her front door in northern Tel Aviv.
According to her, the right-wing parties have formed a joint negotiating team that will work to establish a unity government "on the basis of the principles of a Jewish and democratic state". Shaked emphasized: "I urge Benny Gantz to put the boycotts aside and come to talk with Netanyahu."
