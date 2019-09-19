Shaked calls on Gantz to join unity govt. under Netanyahu

New Right leader calls on Blue and White leader to 'compromise,' work with Netanyahu.

New Right leader Ayelet Shaked called on Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and the other leaders of the left-wing parties to join a national unity government led by Binyamin Netanyahu.

"The people chose the right but not enough to form a government and so we will all compromise," Shaked said in a statement at her front door in northern Tel Aviv.

According to her, the right-wing parties have formed a joint negotiating team that will work to establish a unity government "on the basis of the principles of a Jewish and democratic state". Shaked emphasized: "I urge Benny Gantz to put the boycotts aside and come to talk with Netanyahu."