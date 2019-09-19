Liberman: Enough of Netanyahu's shticks and tricks

Yisrael Beyteinu leader Avigdor Liberman slammed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's handling of the coalition negotiations.

"As the results of the elections begin to become clear, Netanyahu has begun to work vigorously on his new spin, which will lead the State of Israel to another election round with the goal of getting 61 MKs for his dream government," Liberman said.

Addressing the formation of a 'right-wing bloc' following Tuesday's elections, Liberman said that "the bloc established by Netanyahu has nothing to do with the right. On the one hand, it is Shas, a party that abstained from voting on the Oslo Accords, and on the other, the Messianic side, which seek to bring us back to the days of King Saul, King David and the Laws of the Torah, and to turn Israel's universities into prophetic schools. And Netanyahu is Netanyahu, the man who gave Hevron back to Arafat and voted for the disengagement. He is probably not right-wing, but 'just as good as.'"

He accused Netanyahu of attempting to "mislead" the electorate and initiate a third round of elections.

"Netanyahu is working on two channels at the same time. On the one hand, he is trying to placate the system with his calls for unity, while continuing his attempts to persuade MKs from other parties to join him and the" halakhic bloc "he established yesterday, in order to obtain a majority of 61 seats. If he fails to achieve the majority, he will lay the blame for the unity government's failure on Gantz and myself. I urge Prime Minister Netanyahu once again to stop with the political exercises, the shticks and the tricks. Let's sit down with you, Benny Gantz and myself, and establish a broad liberal national government for the future of the State of Israel," Liberman concluded.