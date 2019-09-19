Child of Mumbai attack victims celebrates Hanachat Tefilin

Moshe Holtzberg, who parents were murdered in 2008 terror attack on Mumbai Chad House, puts on tefilin for the first time.

Moshe Holtzberg, whose parents Gabi and Rivky Holtzberg were killed in the 2008 terrorist attack in Mumbai, celebrated his upcoming bar mitzvah by donning tefillin for the first time during a ceremony in New York.

This major event in the boy’s life comes more than ten years after the Nov. 26, 2008, attack when 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, an Islamic terrorist organization based in Pakistan, carried out a series of 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks on locations throughout the Indian city leaving 164 people dead and hundreds wounded. The Chabad House was among the specifically targeted locations. In addition to the Holtzbergs, four other Israeli and American visitors to the Chabad House were killed.

Ten years ago, everyone knew the child who was then dubbed Baby Moshe, when a photo of terrified-looking nanny running from the terrorist-besieged Nariman Chabad House clutching Moshe was splashed on the front pages of newspapers around the world.

On Tuesday, Moshe celebrated the ceremony of Hanachat Tefilin, or putting on the tefillin for the first time, during a ceremony in Stony Point, New York, surrounded by family and friends of the Holtzbergs, Crown Heights info reported. He also helped a U.S. Navy Seal put on tefillin.

He also visited the grave of the late Lubavitcher Rebbe, Menachem Mendel Schneerson, and put on tefillin there, according to the report.