Gantz: You don't come to a unity government with blocs and spins

Blue and White Chair at first faction meeting after election: 'I want to establish broad and liberal unity government under my leadership.'

The Blue and White faction convened at noon today for the first session since the Knesset elections last Tuesday, in an ambiance of uncertainty over the political situation.

Party Chairman Benny Gantz said at the opening of the meeting, "It is appropriate that we all put the good of the people above all other considerations. The people chose unity, the people asked that Israel be above all.

"Blue and White won the election, Blue and White is the biggest party. Netanyahu failed to get the blocking political bloc he was aiming for," said Gantz.

"I want to establish a broad and liberal unity government headed by me to bring about the will of the people. The work of the government has begun. We will listen to everyone attentively but will not give in to any dictates," added Gantz.

Gantz noted, "Negotiations will require perseverance and determination and adherence to the political principles known to everyone. Political paralysis will not benefit Israeli citizens.

"You don't approach establishing a unity government with blocs and spins. I intend to act in the spirit of the note that I put in between the stones of the Western Wall on the eve of the elections. 'Bring peace to us and make peace among us'," Gantz concluded.

Prime Minister Netanyahu responded to Gantz' claims: "I was surprised and disappointed that at this time Benny Gantz still refuses to respond to my call to meet. The President called for unity, and without a meeting between the two major party leaders, it is impossible to form a unity government. The State of Israel needs as broad a unity government as possible - not another election and certainly not a government that relies on anti-Zionist parties. Gantz, my suggestion for a meeting between us still stands. This is what the public expects from us."