Rivlin congratulates Netanyahu over calls for unity

President Reuven Rivlin spoke today, Thursday, at the memorial ceremony for the ninth President of the State of Israel, the late Shimon Peres, on the third anniversary of his death. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Chemi Peres, the son of Shimon Peres, also spoke in his memory.

Speaking in memory of Shimon Peres, the president said: "This year, we are gathered here with you to remember and remind. Two days after another difficult election campaign came to an end, some two weeks before the members of the new Knesset, in which you served for almost fifty years, are sworn in. The members of the 22nd Knesset will take their seats less than six months after the previous Knesset was elected. An it is not yet clear where the new Knesset is headed, and how it will form the government.”

The president quoted the from Shimon Peres’ inaugural speech as president, saying, "’The President's duty is to remind the generation represented here in the Knesset that they bear moral responsibility for those still in the cradle. Allow them to build their own lives, nourished by our nation's great heritage, and motivated by the discovery of new worlds.' That is what you said, and that is what you did. As president, you sought to express your patriotism and your devotion to the public by cultivating the next generation."

The president emphasized this in light of the current situation, saying, "I hope these words, the sense of responsibility for future generations, will guide our elected officials and the new government that will be formed."

Speaking of his role and the role of Israel’s leaders during this period, the president addressed Israeli citizens, and said, "Citizens of Israel, these are turbulent days for the Israeli political system. As my friend Shimon Peres of blessed memory did when he was president, and as all Israel's presidents did, I will invite representatives of all factions for consultations – for the third time during my presidency – ahead of granting the responsibility of forming a government. It is imperative that we convene as quickly as possible, as soon as the final picture of the votes is clear, in order to work towards forming a government that can serve the State of Israel and the people of Israel again."

"Our current situation, which has gone on for a long time, with a transition government, grievously limits the ability of the government to act and to serve the citizens of Israel, and our ability to face the political, security and economic challenges we face. I hear, loud and clear, the voices calling for a broad and stable national unity government and I congratulate you, Mr. Prime Minister, on joining that call this morning. The responsibility for making it happens falls to you elected officials, especially the leaders of the major parties.

"The citizens of Israel have spoken. They came out to vote. When the factions come to me next week reach, they will have to explain to me and to us all what they intend to do to form a government for Israel as soon as possible.

"For my part, I will do everything I can to prevent another general election. But the responsibility for this, as well as the responsibility for forming a government that serves all the citizens of Israel with the dedication it deserves, is yours - the elected officials, and especially the heads of the two major parties."

At the end of his remarks, the President said: "We are continuing, here, on this land, the work of building the Zionist state that we dreamed of, and which many of the great figures buried here in this plot, served. And you, Shimon, continue to be the advocate and defender of us all, of all Israelis. May your soul be bound up in the bond of life and may your memory be a blessing.”