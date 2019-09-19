US envoy visiting Israel today

Jason Greenblatt to meet separately with Netanyahu and Gantz regarding Trump administration peace plan.

United States envoy Jason Greenblatt will visit Israel today in the wake of the Knesset election.

Channel 13 News reports Greenblatt is expected to meet separately with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White Party Chairman Benny Gantz regarding the Trump administration's peace plan for Israel and Palestinian Authority, the political portion of which is expected to be released soon.

US President Trump on Wednesday addressed the inconclusive election results in Israel.

Asked by reporters in Los Angeles whether he’s spoken with Netanyahu since the election, Trump said, “I have not [...] Everybody knew it was going to be very close. We'll see what happens."

"Look, our relationship is with Israel. We’ll see what happens,” he added.