Left-Arab axis leading

After counting 96% of vote: Two-seat advantage for Center-Left bloc, Joint Arab List rises to 13 seats.

After about 97% of the votes have been counted, Blue and White rose to 33 seats, Liberman lost a seat and stands at eight seats.

The Left-Arab axis is now 57 seats leading the Right bloc by two, who have 55 seats.

Blue and White has 33 seats, Likud, 31, and the Joint Arab List increases to 13. Shas, 9; Yisrael Beyteinu, 8.

United Torah Judaism, 8; Yamina, 7; Labor-Gesher, 6; Democratic Union, 5 seats.

Yamina Chairwoman Ayelet Shaked this morning on Kann News that "Netanyahu's Right bloc is an interesting idea, but not yet closed. We have to make sure our interests are represented."

Shaked added, "I won't interfere with the Likud. Netanyahu is party Chairman and even though they interfered with me, I won't interfere with them."

Shaked added that "we need to make an effort to form a government and stop these mutual disqualifications. For the sake of the State of Israel we can find some restraint and chart a way."