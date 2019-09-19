Peres' granddaughter slams PM in speech sponsored by embassy

The Israeli Embassy in Germany sponsored an award event in honor of President Shimon Peres, during which Peres' granddaughter, Mika Almog, delivered a speech critical of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, reports Israel Hayom.

The event was held yesterday in the Berlin municipality, on behalf of the Future Fund, set up by the German and Israeli governments to develop relations between the two countries. Speaking at the event, Peres' granddaughter said: "The current government in Israel is a nightmare circus headed by someone nicknamed 'The Wizard' - and rightly so, because deception is by far his greatest talent. And what an impressive show: Here he walks a tightrope over the abyss as he might have to pay for his actions - for corruption, for racism, for incitement - but the magician not only marches forward on safe footing, he adds juggling tricks!

"Everything he collects to himself he throws into the air: the premiership, the foreign portfolio, the defense portfolio, the health portfolio, immigration and absorption, the Diaspora, the media, and the circle gets more and more crowded as more things start flying - here's Case 1,000, Case 2,000, Case 3,000, and 4,000. And if for a moment there's fear the audience will lose interest, or remember that what's flying there in the air is all of our lives, the future of our children, a whole generation that's grown up without ever experiencing a change of government; who has throughout its life absorbed the perverted notion that there can be only one man to head the government; that tyrannical government centralization is a reasonable and normal thing - right away the wizard spices up the show with flaming torches, and suddenly the borders are heating up, Iran's in the doorway, we're all going to die!"

Almog, who circulated similar incitement against Netanyahu in the previous Knesset election, spoke to the distinguished audience attended by Israel's Ambassador to Germany Jeremy Issacharoff, and also posted her speech on Facebook.