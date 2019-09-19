Rabbi Eliyahu: Work for unity now, don't wait until elections

Tzfat chief rabbi calls to work for unity within Religious Zionist camp immediately rather than wait until the next election.

Tzfat Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu on Thursday morning addressed the need to immediately start work to unify factions within the Religious Zionist camp, rather than wait until the next election cycle.

“Someone asked me after prayers this morning how it can be that the Arabs, despite all the disagreements - sometimes serious ones - between them, manage to unite. Despite that there are Shiites and Sunnis, Assad supporters and rebel supporters, very belligerent factions which we know fight among themselves - they manage to unite, while we shoot at each other - and not just with blanks. And we see the results,” Rabbi Eliyahu said.

“It’s not something new, we know how, when the Jewish People passed near the Red Sea, there were arguments between them, while the Egyptians were united.”

“In the end, the Jewish People is victorious, but what’s the real answer? I think the answer is not to wait until elections to create unity, when it is really hard to.”

“Now, already, gather all the parts, the parts of Otzma, Noam, what was once Yahad, and of course all the parts of the Jewish Home, sit and already act together, each with his own principles, because each one bears some part of the truth.

“So that when we reach elections, whenever they will be, we will be united.”