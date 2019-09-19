Shaked: Bloc with Netanyahu not a done deal

"We have to make sure that our interests are represented," Yamina chairwoman says regarding right-wing bloc for coalition negotiations.

Yamina Chairwoman Ayelet Shaked told Kan Thursday morning that "Netanyahu's right-wing bloc is an interesting idea, but not yet closed. We have to make sure that our interests are represented. "

Shaked added, "I will not interfere with the Likud. Netanyahu is the party's chairman and although he interfered with me, I will not interfere with them."

Shaked was asked if the election results were a failure with respect to Yamina. "We were only able to retain customers and not bring new audiences unfortunately. It's a shame - nevertheless, we will be victorious."

Asked if Rabbi Peretz would have brought the same number of seats if he had led the party, as his associates claim, she said, "I'm not sure he would have brought more. We worked well together."

After, 94.4% of the votes have been counted, Blue and White is the largest party with 32 seats, followed by Likud with 31, Joint List - 13, Yisrael Beytenu - 9, Shas - 9, United Torah Judaism - 8, Yamina - 7, Labor-Gesher - 6 and the Democratic Union 5 seats, The Left has 56 seats and the Right 55.