Live Online Post-Elections Q&A

This Sunday a live online event will be held analyzing the election results and how it will affect the next government coalition.

On Sunday September 22, Bet El Institutions will be hosting a free live online info session for people around the world who want to understand what in the world happened in the election results, and how it will affect the make up of the next government coalition. The analysis and Q&A will be hosted by elections analyst and former MK Yaakov “Ketzaleh” Katz and Bet El Institutions’ Director of Development, Baruch Gordon.

Titled “How to understand…what in the world happened in the Israeli elections,” the analysis and Q&A is designed for those who have specific questions about the election results, or those who simply want to gain a better understanding of how the always-changing dynamics of Israeli society caused many surprises in this re-election.

The event will be held online on Sunday September 22 at 12:00pm EST / 9:00am PST / 7:00pm Israel. A complete replay will be emailed out to registrants who are unable to attend live (though participation in the Q&A session will only be available to those who attend live). Those interested can register here.