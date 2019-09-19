Still unreleased satellite photos show Iranian Revolutionary Guard preparing attack on Saudi oil facilities, US officials say.

A U.S. official claimed to CBS News that the recent strike on Saudi oil facilities was approved by Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on condition of deniability of Iranian involvement.

Saudi Arabia Wednesday displayed wreckage of what it said were Iranian cruise missiles and drones. The circuit boards can be reverse engineered to determine the exact route the weapons flew. But U.S. officials said the most damning evidence is still unreleased satellite photos showing the Iranian Revolutionary Guard preparing for the attack at Ahvaz Air Base in southwestern Iran.

From there, the weapons flew through Kuwaiti airspace some 400 miles to their targets in Saudi Arabia.

The weekend strikes on the world's largest processing plant knocked out 5.7 million barrels per day, or six percent of global production, sending prices soaring.

Saudi Arabia announced it had restored 50 percent of lost oil production as of Tuesday evening.

U.S. Defense Secretary Mike Esper said on Monday that the US military is preparing a response to the attack on major Saudi Arabia oil facilities.

President Trump announced Wednesday that he had ordered a “substantial increase” in sanctions on Iran.