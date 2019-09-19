Praying for an end to antisemitism

Dirshu to hold a worldwide Day of Jewish Unity to pray for an end to antisemitism. "Prayer the call to action."

The outreach division of the Torah organization Dirshu is promoting a Day of Jewish Unity to be held next week. The worldwide event is to take place on September 24 from 7 am to 2 pm and they are asking Jews across the world to recite Psalms that pray for peace and stability in the world, focusing on an end to antisemitism.

The organization is urging Jews around the world to recite two passages of Psalms, chapters 20 and 130 during those hours.

Although mainly a Jewish event, non-Jews such as Anthony Scaramucci, TV commentator and GOP strategist Noelle Nikpour and Jessie Jane Duff who is on the Advisory Board of Women for Trump and is also a TV personality, have taken a public stance against antisemitism by embracing this day of unity.

Taking place for the fifth consecutive year, with a different and appropriate theme each time, the day was originally conceived in memory of Rabbi Israel Meir Kagan, also known as the Chofetz Chaim, an Eastern European rabbi of the late 19th and early 20th centuries best known for his works about the dangers of gossip.

Acheinu, Dirshu's outreach section, chose to focus on antisemitism this year because they wanted prayer to be the first step in a “call to action” in light of the worldwide rise in antisemitism.

Since Nazi Germany there has not been this scourge of anti-Semitism on such a large scale and in such prominent arenas.

Over the past years hundreds of thousands of people have participated in Acheinu’s annual Day of Jewish Unity initiative, from every corner of the globe. Joining is a commitment of merely 5 minutes, and can be performed at home, in a synagogue, at a school or place of work.

To join and list your name among the people who have committed to praying on September 24 between the hours of 7am-2pm EDT, visit: www.dayofjewishunity.com

