Gaza concerned over result of Israeli election

Senior Islamic Jihad member concerned Israeli election will lead to renewed contacts between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Muhammad al-Hindi, a member of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, on Wednesday expressed concern over the outcome of the elections in Israel.

A prime minister could be elected who would resume negotiations with the Palestinian Authority and lead to war in the Gaza Strip, he warned.

"We are closely monitoring any development in the [election] results in Israel," al-Hindi added.

He claimed that the "Palestinian resistance organizations in the Gaza Strip are constantly improving their military capabilities based on lessons learned from the clashes with Israel."

"The Palestinian resistance organizations are able to produce weapons despite the siege on the Gaza Strip and they have the ability to prevent Israel from achieving its objectives. We trust the Palestinians worldwide to fight Israel," said al-Hindi in an interview.