Likud: No reason for another election

Likud responds to reports that Netanyahu does not rule out a third round of elections if he fails to form a government.

The Likud party responded on Wednesday evening to reports attributed to the Prime Minister's associates and which said that Binyamin Netanyahu does not rule out the possibility of going for elections for the third time this year.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu does not rule out any Zionist party, so there is no reason or desire to go for another election. At the present time, the State of Israel needs a strong Zionist government and not a government that relies on Arab parties or additional elections."

"Now that we have formed the right-wing bloc, we will turn to all the Zionist parties in the coming days and immediately start negotiations," the Likud said.

The right-wing factions will meet on Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. in the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem. Earlier on Wednesday, the faction leaders pledged to set up one bloc led by Netanyahu to assemble the next government.

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz will gather his party members for a meeting on Thursday and update them on the latest political developments.