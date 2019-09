The day after the election, the key question is who will succeed in forming the next government, and what price will he pay for it?

Who won the second round of elections and who lost them? What will the next government look like and who will put it together? Will a government be formed or will we have to go to the elections again in a few months?

The day after Israel's second 2019 election, hosts Evan Gottesman, Eli Kowaz, and Margaux Nijkerk parse the results of the do-over Knesset contest.