PA: Ready to sit for negotiations with whomever can form gov't

Top PA official: "Whoever will be able to form a government, we are ready to sit with him or her in order to restart the negotiations."

The Palestinian Authority is prepared to engage in dialogue with any future Israeli leader, the PA's so-called "Foreign Minister" Riyad al-Maliki said Wednesday in Oslo, the day after general elections in Israel ended in deadlock.

"Whoever will be able to form a government, we are ready to sit with him or her in order to restart the negotiations," al-Maliki told reporters after the elections ended in a tie between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main challenger Benny Gantz.

Al-Maliki also on Wednesday reiterated the Palestinian Authority's insistence on

a "two-state solution."

He is accompanying PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas on a two-day visit to Oslo.

Their trip comes ahead of a meeting next week in New York of the "Ad Hoc Liaison Committee" of donors to the PA, headed by Norway.

