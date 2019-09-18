Trump: Haven't yet spoken to Netanyahu

Trump addresses the inconclusive election results. "We knew it would be close. We’ll see what happens - our relationship is with Israel.”

US President Trump on Wednesday addressed the inconclusive election results in Israel.

Asked whether he’s spoken with Netanyahu since the election, Trump said, “I haven’t... we knew it would be close. We’ll see what happens.”

“Our relationship is with Israel,” he added.

Earlier, Netanyahu canceled his planned visit to the United Nations General Assembly due to the "political context" in Israel, sources in his office told AFP.

During the visit, Netanyahu had been expected to meet with Trump and discuss, as per the announcements made by the two leaders last week, a possible mutual defense pact between the US and Israel.