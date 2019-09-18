Netanyahu cancels UN visit over post-poll 'political context'

Netanyahu had been due to meet US President Donald Trump on the fringes of the General Assembly next week.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has canceled his planned visit to the United Nations General Assembly due to the "political context" in Israel, sources in his office told AFP Wednesday.



Trump said Saturday that he Netanyahu were to discuss the possibility of moving forward on a "mutual defense" treaty between the allies.

Netanyahu went further.

"I look forward to our meeting at the UN to advance a historic defense treaty between the United States and Israel," he said.

Netanyahu has in the past used speeches at the podium to accuse arch-foe Iran of working secretly to develop nuclear arms and denounce its support for militant groups against Israel.