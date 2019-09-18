Incredible success on Day 1 of Amudim’s lifesaving fundraiser

Halfway through, Amudim continues the march to $4 Million.



It seems like every week someone runs another fundraiser to benefit a very worthwhile cause and, Baruch Hashem, it is rewarding to see how the Jewish community pitches in to take care of its own. It’s not likely that anyone realizes just how much time and effort goes into a major fundraiser, but suffice it to say that there have been many sleepless nights leading up to our annual campaign that allows us to keep on operating.



All of the hard work was worth it as last night’s event was an overwhelming success. The most inspirational part of the evening for me were the people who showed up to the fundraiser to simply lend their support in-person. Various attendees had said that while they could not currently afford to donate, they still felt an obligation to turn out and show their support for all the Amudim’s dedicated staff have done for them.



Over the past 18 hours we have been privileged to see more than 1,500 generous individuals participating in our campaign, reaching $2 million of our $4 million goal. As you all know, we take every opportunity to increase awareness of the issues that Amudim faces on a daily basis, this fundraiser is no exception. With that in mind, we had a powerful 5-hour live stream hosted by Nachum Segal and joined by many of our community leaders, elected officials, clinicians and various individuals who shared the story of their struggles with our audience, their firsthand accounts far more eloquent than any words that I could ever put together.



The livestream may have ended but the campaign moves forward as we work today to reach our goal. Our campaign continues through 11 PM tonight and we ask you to do whatever you can to help those who battle abuse and addiction. Their fight is our fight and as long as we know that there are people out there who live in darkness we are going to keep on helping them, advocating for them, providing for their needs, spreading awareness and eradicating stigmas so that they can heal and go on to become pillars of support for others.



Join us as we continue our mission to change lives and build futures.

Every dollar donated will be quadrupled and can literally save lives.

Click HERE.