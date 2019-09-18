Watch: 15-year-old Bedouin youth caught driving younger siblings
Police detain 15-year-old from Bedouin region in southern Israel who was found driving, with 2 younger siblings standing on the seats.
15-year-old driver
Police Spokesperson
