Trump's new National Security Advisor: Robert C. O’Brien

O’Brien, currently Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs in State Dept. replaces John Bolton in the position.

US President Trump announced that Robert C. O’Brien will be appointed as the new National Security Advisor, following the departure of John Bolton.

“I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O’Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job!”

Earlier in September, Trump announced that he had asked Bolton to step down from his position, citing the fact that he, and "others in the administration," "disagreed strongly" with "many" of Bolton's suggestions.

"I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning," Trump tweeted.