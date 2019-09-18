At least 23 children killed in Liberia school fire

Fire breaks out at boarding school near Monrovia, apparently as children sleeping, killing at least 23.

At least 23 children have been killed in a fire that broke out at a boarding school near the Liberian capital of Monrovia, BBC reported.

The fire is thought to have broken out in the early morning as the children were sleeping, according to the report.

Police told the BBC that they are still searching for bodies in the ruins.

President George Weah tweeted his condolences to the families of the children who perished, noting that the fire had “engulfed” the school building.

“My prayers go out to the families of the children that died last night in Paynesville City; as a result of a deadly fire that engulfed their school building. This is a tough time for the families of the victims and all of Liberia. Deepest condolences go out to the bereaved,” he said.