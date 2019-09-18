Chabad support for UTJ party grows

The number of Chabad hasidim who voted for the Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ party grew significantly since April's elections.

"This is an important achievement for UTJ, which for the first time since 1988 received the majority of the Chabad votes, including those in Kfar Chabad," UTJ said.

"This achievement is thanks to the support of rabbis and mentors in Chabad, who answered the call of Deputy Minister Meir Porush and called on Chabad hasidim to follow the Lubavitcher Rebbe's instruction to vote for the 'most haredi list.'"

"In all large Chabad communities, and in Kfar Chabad, we saw a significant rise in comparison to the previous elections. I thank the Chabad rabbis and mentors and all the Chabad hasidim around the country who followed the Rebbe's instructions. I promise to continue serving you faithfully, every day, during the entire term. Recognizing the good someone does for you is a basic principle of how haredi Jews behave."

It is estimated that Chabad's support in this election gave UTJ a total of 10,000 votes.

In 2015, 204 Kfar Chabad residents voted for UTJ, while 533 voted for the party in April of this year. However, in the current elections, 1,064 Kfar Chabad residents voted for UTJ. Meanwhile, in Kiryat Malachi, 624 voters supported UTJ in the April elections, while 1,002 voted for them on Tuesday. In Lod, only 342 voted for UTJ in April, compared to 654 on Tuesday.