US delaying visas of Iranian officials

Iranian officials may skip UN General Assembly if visas are not issued in time, Iranian news agency says.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif may not be able to attend the UN General Assembly this year, Iran's IRNA news agency reported.

According to IRNA, the US is delaying issuing visas to Rouhani and his delegation, and this is not the first time Iranians have had issues arranging their trip to the United Nations headquarters - during their previous visit, the US limited Zarif's activities.

Zarif was scheduled to fly to New York on Friday, with Rouhani joining him on Monday.

However, according to IRNA, if they do not receive visas by the time they are scheduled to leave, they will not attend the General Assembly at all.

The UN General Assembly is scheduled to begin on Monday.