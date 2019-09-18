Likud MK: 'Only real winner in these elections is Liberman'

MK Miki Zohar says Likud accepts will of the people, but will not join a government without PM Netanyahu.

Likud MK Miki Zohar on Wednesday morning said that his party has accepted the will of the people.

"We are democratic and we will accept whatever the voter decides," he told Kan Bet, adding that "no matter how you look at it, there is only one winner in these elections, and that's [Avigdor] Liberman. He deserves a round of applause."

MK Liberman, who heads the Yisrael Beytenu party, will "decide whether there will be a government, what it will look like, and who will be in it," Zohar said.

Zohar believes that the Likud will be part of any government formed.

"I am encouraged by the fact that there is no way to form a government which the Likud is not part of," he said.

But he warned that if Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu "does not lead the government, the Likud will not join."