Gantz: 'We'll give Israel a good unity government'

Blue and White chairman hopes for 'good unity government' - but does not mention cooperation with PM Netanyahu.

Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz responded Wednesday to the initial results of the elections.

Speaking outside his home, Gantz said: "We'll wait to see what the true results will be. And we wish the nation of Israel a good unity government."

On Tuesday night, Gantz told party members: "Starting tonight, we are working to establish a broad unity government – that will express the wishes of most of the people and society. A government that sets priorities - as we think they should be! In the coming days and weeks, we will act with a desire to bring Israeli society back on track and fulfill the will of the people."

Gantz has been unwilling to sit with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. However, he has already spoken to Joint Arab List Chairman MK Ayman Odeh, whose party may have won twelve seats, about joining the next government.

"Last night I received a phone call from Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz, and today we will sit down and decide what direction we're going in," Odeh said Wednesday morning.

"We want to replace Netanyahu's government, but at the same time, we're not in anybody's pocket."