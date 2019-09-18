'I want the Likud in the government'

MK Elazar Stern (Blue and White) says that the settlement enterprise in Judea and Samaria should not fear a unity government headed by Benny Gantz.

"We have already said that we believe in settlement blocs, in the Jordan Valley, and declare that there will not be a second disengagement. I think that is enough. I am not a leftist and many of us are on the center and on the right. The residents of Judea and Samaria are important to us all,” Stern said in an interview with Arutz Sheva.

In his view, the next government should have one major goal: To unify all the people. "The people have spoken. There are no final results yet, but there is no doubt that the people want Benny Gantz heading a unity government to unite the people. I see Benny Gantz as Prime Minister, I want the Likud there and also Liberman. Once fundamental principles are established, we would be happy to welcome anyone who agrees to them.”

Stern attempted to explain the meaning of a secular government, as his party has pledged to establish.

"A campaign is a campaign, secular means standing up against coercion and Judaism that distances people. It is not secular against religious. We will make sure that there is a cohesive and close-knit Jewry here,” he said.