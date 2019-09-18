Blue and White MK: Netanyahu failed twice

MK Hili Tropper (Blue and White) outlined how the next government will look like, as his party sees it.

"Our foundation should be a government of Blue and White with the Likud and Yisrael Beytenu. It will have secular, traditional and moderate religious members. We are not closing the door to other partners - the haredim, Labor, Yamina - no one is disqualified. But they will have to come with modesty and with a willingness to compromise,” Tropper told Arutz Sheva.

"If the exit polls are reflective of the true results, there is a very clear statement from the public that Netanyahu has failed and a unity government should be established here. We had this election because of Netanyahu's clear definition of reaching 61 seats. If these are the results, he will have failed twice – once in May and again today,” he continued.

Tropper ruled out the possibility that a deadlock in coalition negotiations will lead to another election campaign. "It worries me, because before politics, there is a state here. We had this election because Netanyahu, the Likud, Yamina and the other partners put their good ahead of the good of the state. We ask ‘what does the state need?’ and the answer is a broad unity government."