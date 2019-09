Yaron Dekel and Shmuel Rosner discuss the possible scenarios that will take place after the election results are announced.

Yaron Dekel and Shmuel Rosner discuss the possible scenarios that will take place after the election results are announced.

Dekel is a political commentator and cohost of the popular radio show “Dekel Segel” on Reshet Bet.

He served as a commander at Galei Tzahal between the years 2012 and 2017. He has won many awards for his journalistic achievements, including the Sokolov Award.