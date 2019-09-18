Michael Medved, American patriot and devoted Jew, shares some of his vast historical knowledge and perspective on what the future holds.

Michael Medved is a veteran US political commentator, radio show host, film critic and prolific author.

His 14th book, “God’s Hand on America: Divine Providence in the Modern Era” will be released in November.

While in Jerusalem leading a large mission, he sat down with Eve Harrow for a wide ranging hour long discussion touching on faith, America, the 1960s, cancer, Israel, education and some fascinating stories of little known 19th century American Christian Zionists. Is America’s greatness connected to its 20th century support for Jewish immigrants and now Israel?

Medved was with Robert Kennedy when he was assassinated in 1968, and that traumatic event shaped his life more than any other.

Listen in as a brilliant thinker, American patriot and devoted Jew shares some of his vast historical knowledge and perspective on what the future holds, as well.