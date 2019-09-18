'Establish a unity government to heal Israeli society'

MK Yoaz Hendel of Blue and White finds it difficult to see Netanyahu leading the next government.

MK Yoaz Hendel (Blue and White) responded to the TV exit polls and told Arutz Sheva that the next step must be the establishment of a unity government without Binyamin Netanyahu.

"It is in Israel’s interest to have a broad unity government and I hope this will be the case. The bad thing that can happen with the true results is a government of 61 MKs that gives Netanyahu immunity. A unity government can cure Israeli society," he said.

Hendel was asked what such a coalition would look like, and replied, "I know that a broad unity government is first and foremost the big parties and also Liberman as well as others who will accept the fundamentals, but it is too soon to talk about that. We said that Kahanists and Arab nationalists would not be part of the coalition and we will stand behind our principles."

In Hendel’s estimation, Binyamin Netanyahu will not be able to form the next government. "I don't see how a person can be in court in the morning, dealing with his personal survival, and running a state in the evening."

MK Hendel also attempted to explain what his party meant in its promise to form a “secular unity government”.

"We are going to see a Zionist-national-liberal unity government whose worldview is civilian. This does not mean that it will not have religious or haredi members as we have been accused of. The spins are over and now it is possible to speak matter-of-factly."