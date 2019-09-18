"Voters said 'no' to Netanyahu"

Tuesday’s Knesset election constituted a rejection of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his right-wing government, freshman MK Orit Farkash-Hacohen (Blue and White) claimed Tuesday night, after exit polls show Blue and White leading the Likud.

“If the exit polls reflect a [real] trend, then the people have clearly spoken, and they have said ‘no’ to Netanyahu,” said Farkash-Hacohen in an interview with Arutz Sheva.

“The public said that it wants a broad unity government, a government that will work for them, represent the majority and respect the entire Jewish people.”

Farkash-Hacohen expressed optimism that the results of the election would force the formation of a “secular unity government”, which she defined as a coalition “which isn’t satisfied with being a narrow government representing specific sectors, but is instead a large national liberal government that appeals to everyone. The Blue and White party has many people from the national-religious sector, and we will turn to as many other parties as possible.”

Regarding the possibility that a deadlocked Knesset could lead to yet another election, Farkash-Hacohen said every effort must be made to avoid such a scenario.

“We can’t let there be a third election in any way. We’re facing a budget deficit, but that didn’t bother the prime minister the moment he could have returned the mandate to form a government, and instead went to new elections, wasting three billion shekels. To do that all over again would be utter lawlessness.”