Kan News exit poll: 56 seats for left-Arab bloc

Blue and White has 32 seats and the Likud has 31. Yisrael Beytenu wins 9 seats. Otzma Yehudit doesn't pass the threshold.

Kan 11 News published its updated exit poll on Tuesday night, which finds that the Blue and White Party is the largest party in the Knesset with 32 seats, followed by the Likud with 31 seats.

The Arab Joint List has 13 seats and is currently the third largest party in the Knesset. Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu, with 9 seats, increases his power from the previous elections when he had 5. The haredi parties also gain strength - Shas with 9 seats and United Torah Judaism with 8.

Yamina, headed by Ayelet Shaked, wins 7 seats. On the left, the Labor-Gesher Party has 6 seats, and the Democratic Union has 5. Otzma Yehudit, led by Itamar Ben Gvir, does not pass the electoral threshold.

According to this exit poll, the right-wing bloc without Liberman has 55 seats, the left-wing bloc has 56 seats, and the deciding factor on who will head the next government will likely be Yisrael Beytenu.