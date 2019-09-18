Gafni: We're going to a Netanyahu-led government

MK Moshe Gafni, number 2 in United Torah Judaism, on Tuesday night promised to recommend to the President to entrust Binyamin Netanyahu with the task of forming the government.

"We didn't have to wait for the exit poll to know that we have between eight and nine seats, we saw it all over the country," Gafni said at the UTJ headquarters in Petah Tikva.

"We fought back against the inciters and we are seeing in the true results that everywhere there is a rise in the number of votes for United Torah Judaism," he continued. "We do not zigzag like another person does, one day he is with Netanyahu and one day he is with Gantz. We said and I will say it again now, we are going with Netanyahu and he will also form the next government with God’s help.”

"Both United Torah Judaism and Shas have brought an unprecedented achievement," declared Gafni. "Our success is because of the wonderful unity we have in the party. Thank you to all the activists and all the volunteers – haredi Judaism won.”