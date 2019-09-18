Rabbi Peretz: We are coordinated with Netanyahu

Education Minister and Jewish Home-National Union chairman, Rabbi Rafi Peretz, thanked the party's activists on Tuesday evening.

"First of all, I want to thank all the activists of the Jewish Home, the National Union and the New Right.”

"There was a difficult and complex election campaign, we made concessions and tough decisions in order to run together and we also expected more. I spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu tonight and we are fully aligned with the goal of forming a right-wing government and continuing on the road together. The best thing we have to do right now is wait for the true results,” noted Rabbi Peretz.

"I want to appeal to all my friends from all the parties, we are concluding a period of six months in which Israeli society is being ripped from the inside, a second election campaign full of videos and slander, non-stop dirt. I will tell you the truth, on a personal level, it hurts me that this is the discourse in the political arena and in the media. That is why tonight it is important for me to emphasize and remind all of us, and I said this during the elections: We are brothers, brothers and sisters, tomorrow we will have to live together in the country. Two weeks before Rosh Hashanah, in the middle of the month of Elul, it is time to patch the rifts, time to heal the wounds.”

"I wholeheartedly believe that everyone among the people of Israel, from all corners of the political spectrum, loves this country and wants only its own good. The disagreement is about the way and the price, but out of this belief I set out six months ago and entered the political world and from this belief I assumed the important role of being the Minister of Education of all the children of Israel and out of this belief, I today expressed my heartfelt thanks to God for the right to be part of this special people, who can argue but also know how to be united, to show love and to mobilize for one another," Rabbi Peretz concluded.