Remembering the super-action hero

Tamar Yonah talks about her acquaintance with Ari Fuld who was murdered in a terror attack and the growing need for true Zionist leadership.

Ari Fuld hy"d
Flash 90

It was one year ago today on the Gregorian calendar that Ari Fuld HY”D was murdered in a terror attack, but not before he rose up, and heroically fought back.

Tamar Yonah recalls her memories of Ari Fuld z”l and shares them with her listeners.

