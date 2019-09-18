Remembering the super-action hero

Tamar Yonah talks about her acquaintance with Ari Fuld who was murdered in a terror attack and the growing need for true Zionist leadership.

It was one year ago today on the Gregorian calendar that Ari Fuld HY”D was murdered in a terror attack, but not before he rose up, and heroically fought back.

Tamar Yonah recalls her memories of Ari Fuld z”l and shares them with her listeners.