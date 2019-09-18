Liberman: Unity government is the only option

Yisrael Beytenu chief stands by election pledge to push unity government, calls on president to began talks with Likud, Blue and White.

Yisrael Beytenu chief and former Defense Minister Avidgor Liberman said Tuesday night that he would stand by his campaign pledge to push for a unity government, ruling out support for a narrow right-wing government.

“There is only one option for us,” Liberman told supporters at a post-election gathering in Jerusalem, “a broad national-liberal unity government including Yisrael Beytenu, the Likud, and Blue and White.”

Liberman, who during the campaign vowed to block the formation of a narrow right-wing government and called for the exclusion of religious parties from a unity government, said that he would push for a unity government, even if it did not include Yisrael Beytenu.

“What is important to make clear tonight once again is that everything we said before the elections, we will do also after the elections.”

“A unity government even without us is preferable to endless [coalition] negotiations.”

Liberman called on President Reuven Rivlin to begin informal talks this week with both Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White chief Benny Gantz to push the two sides towards a unity government.

The three major exit polls show Yisrael Beytenu winning either 10 or eight seats – a major increase over its current five seats.