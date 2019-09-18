Shaked: We need to continue together

Despite announcement of plan to split Yamina into two factions, Shaked says Yamina MKs to work together in coalition negotiations.

Yamina party chairwoman Ayelet Shaked told party activists Tuesday night that despite Yamina’s request to split apart into two factions – the New Right led by Naftali Bennett, and the Jewish Home – National Union led by Rabbi Rafi Peretz – the two factions will continue to cooperate, including during possible coalition negotiations after the final results are presented.

“I think that we need to continue together,” the former Justice Minister said after the polls closed Tuesday night. “We definitely will continue to work together, including during the coalition negotiations, and also afterwards, in the Knesset.”

“We still don’t know the final, actual results,” continued Shaked, alluding to the three major exit polls, which showed Yamina with six, seven, or eight seats – short of the eight to 10 projected in pre-election polls.

“They tried to tear us down from every direction, and it really was not a simple situation, and I think and hope that we withstood it heroically. I really believe in Yamina.”

Earlier Tuesday night, Yamina announced that it planned to split apart into two separate factions in the Knesset.

The letter announcing the split was signed on Monday, before the elections, and expressed the two factions' announcement of their intention to work as two separate factions in the 22nd Knesset.