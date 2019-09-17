Yamina 'cautiously optimistic': 'Wait for the final results'

The Yamina party is urging supporters to wait for the actual results of Tuesday’s election, remaining ‘cautiously optimistic’ the party will outperform exit polls showing Yamina with six to eight seats.

Jeremy Saltan, who heads up the party’s English outreach efforts, lauded Yamina’s Anglo campaign, and said there was reason to hope the party could end up with more than the six to eight seats projected by the three major exit polls Tuesday night.

“Yamina is very proud of the English campaign that we ran. We ran more English events than any other party. We had English events with Ayelet Shaked, with Naftali Bennett. We were in Beit Shemesh, we were in Jerusalem, we were in Gush Etzion, we were in Raanana, we were in Tel Aviv – every place where we saw a large chunk of Anglos.”

“It looks from what we’re seeing right now that this is a very tight race. A lot of us are on the edge of our seat, and we’re going to have to wait until the morning till we know exactly what it is that we’re looking at.”

“We in Yamina are cautiously optimistic. The feeling that I have and many others here in the headquarters have today is that we’re probably going to do a little bit better than we saw in the exit polls.”

Pre-election polls gave Yamina eight to 10 seats, while the three election night exit polls showed the party with just 6, 7, and 8 seats respectively.