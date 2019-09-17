Likud MK: We’re remaining optimistic

MK Sharren Haskel on the possibility of a third election: I really hope not, but everything’s on the table.

MK Sharren Haskel (Likud) spoke to Arutz Sheva following the publication of the initial exit polls after Tuesday’s Knesset elections.

“We’re remaining optimistic. We really hope that this is going to change once we get the real results. Unfortunately, right now we’re obviously quite disappointed, but we must keep in mind that just a few months ago it was the same result in the general elections and then, once the real results came in, we were winning,” she said.

About the possibility of a third election, Haskel said, “Obviously, in politics anything is possible. I really hope not, but everything’s on the table.”