Shaked: 'Last hour to prevent Leftist government'

Yamina Chairwoman Ayelet Shaked calls on voters who have not yet voted to take advantage of last hour: 'Acquire world in one hour.'

Yamina Chairwoman Ayelet Shaked calls on religious Zionist voters who have not yet fulfilled their responsibility to leave the house and take advantage of the last hour that polling stations are open.

Shaked said it is time to go out and vote and influence the character of the emerging next government: "There are those who acquire their world in one hour," she said, quoting the Talmud's affirmation of the importance of one meritorious act.

"Yamina must be powerful in the next government," explained Shaked. "If Yamina is not a large and strong, the Likud party will form a unity government with the Left."

"Go out and vote," Shaked added, "the low voter turnout in the polls identified with the Right and settlement could do us a great deal of harm."

In light of reports of low voter turnout among the religious sector in the current elections, Bnei Akiva Yeshivot head Rabbi Chaim Druckman, also came out in a call for the public to come out and vote.

"The situation is difficult, I urge everyone, come out to vote," said Rabbi Druckman. "We are really fighting for the home, the physical home for the spiritual home, our holy land, and the Jewish character of our holy state."

"Therefore, it is of special significance to go above and beyond to include in the Knesset representatives of the Yamina list, whose representatives will surely stand firm, both on the guard of our country and on the Jewish character of our state," Rabbi Druckman added.