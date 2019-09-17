Yesha Council chairman says 'last chance' to influence the election result to prevent harm to Jewish communities.

The Yesha council leadership stated that voter turnout in Judea and Samaria was lower than in previous elections. Among the localities where the council has recorded low voter turnout are the cities of Ariel and Maale Adumim and the local council Kiryat Arba.

Yesha Council Chairman Hananel Dorney came out with an urgent call: "We recognize low percentages in the largest communities in Judea and Samaria compared to the previous elections."

"This time we are voting for all of our homes and for the future of settlement, sovereignty and development of the region. There are last hours to influence the results - go out and vote for the settlements," Dorney added.

In light of reports of low voter turnout among the religious sector in the current elections, the chairman of Bnei Akiva, Rabbi Haim Druckman, also came out in a call for the public to come out and vote.

"The situation is difficult, I urge everyone, come out to vote," said Rabbi Druckman. "We are really fighting for the home, the physical home for the spiritual home, our holy land, and the Jewish character of our holy state."

"Therefore, it is of special significance to go above and beyond to include in the Knesset representatives of the [Yamina] list, whose representatives will surely stand firm, both on the guard of our country and on the Jewish character of our state," Rabbi Druckman added