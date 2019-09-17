66-year-old drowns at Michmoret Beach

MDA staff forced to determine death of 66-year-old man who drowned this afternoon on Kushi Beach in Michmoret, after CPR efforts failed.

A 66-year-old man drowned at Kushi Beach this afternoon and was drawn from the Mediterranean Sea by civilians when he was unconscious and in critical condition.

A MDA team called to the scene tried CPR but after some time efforts failed and the team had to determine his death.

MDA paramedic motorcyclist Asaf Tapuchi said: "When I arrived at the beachfront, civilians were beckoning to me from the waterline. I ran to them and saw a man in his 60's lying unconscious and I started performing basic CPR.

"They told me they saw the man unconscious in the water and they drew him out. We continued medical treatment and performed advanced resuscitation operations which included massage, respiration, and medication but unfortunately we had to determine his death," added Tapuchi.