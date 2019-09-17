'I was told my mom already voted'

A Netivot resident claims an anonymous voter took her mother's place in today's elections, thus preventing the mother from "exercising her democratic right".

CHannel 12 News reported that the daughter and the mother arrived at the polling station, but the ballot secretary claimed that according to records, the mother had already voted earlier that day. Similar incidents also occurred in Ashdod and Beersheba.

"I came together with my parents to vote at the ballot box as in any election campaign," the daughter said. "Mom went in first and Dad stayed outside. When she went to vote, she was told that records showed she had already voted in the morning.

"She was very disappointed. She was upset and felt that someone took her voting privilege," added the daughter, who contacted the Yisrael Beyteinu polling station representative who responded that the issue was under review and that an effort would be made to help the mother fulfill her democratic responsibility.

Yisrael Beyteinu argued this is not an isolated case but a phenomenon that has appeared in several cities. According to them, complaints were filed with the police and Central Election Commission.