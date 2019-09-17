Who will be the real winner of the election?

Gil Hoffman explains why he is Israel’s happiest person as Israelis go to the polls for a second time in 5 months.

Gil Hoffman explains why he is Israel’s happiest person as Israelis go to the polls for a second time in 5 months in a celebration of Israeli democracy.

He gives listeners an insider’s look at what lies ahead after the election and even reveals how it might be possible for the next government to last until November 2024.

Hoffman than contrasts two very different articles written about him in the Electronic Intifada and Breaking Israel News websites and declares one of them the real winner on Election Day.