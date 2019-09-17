Rabbi Druckman: 'Situation difficult; go vote'

In light of reports of low voter turnout among the religious sector in the current elections, the chairman of Bnei Akiva, Rabbi Haim Druckman, also came out in a call for the public to come out and vote.

"The situation is difficult, I urge everyone, come out to vote," said Rabbi Druckman. "We are really fighting for the home, the physical home for the spiritual home, our holy land, and the Jewish character of our holy state."

"Therefore, it is of special significance to go above and beyond to include in the Knesset representatives of the [Yamina] list, whose representatives will surely stand firm, both on the guard of our country and on the Jewish character of our state," Rabbi Druckman added.

At the same time, Yamina candidate Bezalel Smotrich published data showing that right-wing turnout was lower in Tuesday's elections than in the last elections in April.

He said that in the general public, voting percentages were high, while right-wing voters went out to vote at rates lower than at the same time in the last election.

"Even for those who don't vote [for Yamina], they must go out and vote for one of the right-wing parties that will certainly pass the electoral threshold," Smotrich said. "If the right-wingers do not wake up and vote in the few hours left, we will awake here tomorrow morning to a dangerous left-wing government."