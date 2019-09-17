Nobel laureate vs Otzma Yehudit

Nobel laureate in economics Professor Yisrael Oman has filed a petition urging Central Election Commission Chairman Justice Chanan Meltzer to issue a restraining order against the Otzma Yehudit list.

Oman's petition concerns an allegedly false message circulated by the Otzma list, claiming that Oman said the list exceeded the electoral threshold.

Oman, represented by Attorney Simcha Rothman of Attorney Rothman & Lev, notes that in a statement distributed by Otzma it also states that he called to vote for the party to help it pass the electoral threshold, allegedly.

The petition reads, among other things, "Deceiving voters in the midst of Election Day and falsely influencing their voting may constitute a disruption to elections as defined in the Knesset Election Law."

To read the full petition in original Hebrew, click here.

"The Chairman is asked to exercise his authority under the Election Law and order the respondents to cease any propaganda that uses the petitioner's name and falsely presents him as supporting them. The law and justice are to be upheld in this petition, which is urgently served to reduce the false effect of the unfair propaganda by the respondents or on their behalf," the petition further states.

Adv. Rothman added, "The presentation of the petitioner as supporting a vote for the Otzma Yehudit Party, in stark contrast to his explicit statement to vote Yamina, other than the absolute lie inherent in it, constitutes propaganda which constitutes unfair interference."