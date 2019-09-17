Legendary journalist Cokie Roberts dies at 75

Famed journalist and political commentator Mary "Cokie" Roberts has died at the age of 75, her family announced Tuesday.
Roberts, who won numerous awards, including three Emmys in a career at ABC and other news outlets which dated back to the 1970s.
Roberts co-anchored ABC’s "This Week" program together with Sam Donaldson from 1996 to 2002. In 2008 she was named a "Living Legend" by the Library of Congress. She was also inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame.
Her family said in a statement: "We will miss Cokie beyond measure, both for her contributions and for her love and kindness."
The cause of death was complications from breast cancer.