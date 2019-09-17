Netanyahu: Joint Arab List will win 15 seats

Likud spokesman warns: PM expects Joint Arab List to win more seats than expected.

A Likud spokesperson published details from a meeting hosted by Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at his residence.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu expects the Joint Arab List to win 15 Knesset seats," the spokesperson said.

The Joint Arab List has been polling between 10 and 12 Knesset seats.

However, Channel 13 reported "surprisingly high levels of turnout in the Arab sector, as well as "long lines at the voting stations since the early morning, and a high level of interest."

Likud, meanwhile, is expected to be neck-and-neck with the center-left Blue and White party, with neither having the necessary 61-MK majority to form a coalition without the right-turned-left Yisrael Beytenu party.